Musk Calls Tesla Factories 'Money Furnaces' As They Continue Facing Difficulties

In an interview with Tesla owners of Silicon Valley, Elon Musk said, “Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now,” referring to Tesla’s new factories in Germany and Texas, USA.

These comments from Musk come in light of various speedbreakers faced by Tesla recently. In a leaked email to his staff members, Musk talked about how the current quarter has been hard, saying, “This has been a very tough quarter, primarily due to supply chain and production challenges in China, so we need to rally hard to recover!”