Elon Musk's Daughter Severs Ties With Him, Files Plea To Change Name & Gender

File image of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk's daughter, who is a transgender person, has applied to change her name and gender legally, and has said that she does not want to be "related to my biological father in any way, shape or form."
The plea, which also asks for a new birth certificate, was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in April, but came to light later, BBC reported.
The Tesla CEO was married to Wilson's mother, Justine, from 2000 until their divorce in 2008.
Their first son was born in 2002, but died at 10 weeks old of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).
The couple then had twin sons, Xavier and Griffin, and triplets, Damian, Kai and Saxon.
The billionaire has two other children with singer Grimes, namely X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl.
Musk has often been criticised and labelled anti-LGBTQ for his comments on transgender issues.
He was slammed for his comments on Twitter in December 2020, in which he said, "when you put he/him in your bio" and attached a drawing of an 18th century soldier rubbing blood on his face while wearing a hat that said, "I love to oppress".
Musk had also put out a tweet in the same year, saying, "Pronouns suck". That tweet was later deleted as well.
A hearing of the case is set to be held on Friday, 24 June, as per CNN.
Musk had signed the Giving Pledge in 2012, according to which he said he would donate most of his wealth to charity.
As of June this year, Musk is the richest person in the world, with a net worth of around $211 billion.
However, it remains to be seen whether Musk's daughter Wilson will be eligible to receive a share in his wealth or whether she wants to at all. Further proceedings in the case will reveal more details.
(With inputs from BBC and CNN.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)