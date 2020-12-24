Telegram to Start Monetising App As It Nears 500 Million Users

Sending an alert to WhatsApp, Telegram Founder Pavel Durov on Wednesday, 23 December, said that the instant messaging app will start generating revenue starting next year as the platform is close to hitting the 500 million user mark.
Making the announcement in his Telegram channel, Durov said that all the features that are currently free will stay free.
"We will add some new features for business teams or power users. Some of these features will require more resources and will be paid for by these premium users. Regular users will be able to keep enjoying Telegram – for free, forever," he said.
"We think that displaying ads in private 1-to-1 chats or group chats is a bad idea," Durov noted.
The Telegram Founder pointed out that in addition to its messaging component, Telegram has a social networking dimension. The public one-to-many channels can have millions of subscribers each and are more like Twitter feeds.
"We will fix this by introducing our own Ad Platform for public one-to-many channels -- one that is user-friendly, respects privacy and allows us to cover the costs of servers and traffic," he added.
Durov, who is one of the biggest critics of WhatsApp, stated that Telegram needs to stay Independent to ensure a high quality service to its user base.
"If Telegram starts earning money, the community should also benefit. For example, If we monetize large public one-to-many channels via the Ad Platform, the owners of these channels will receive free traffic in proportion to their size," the Telegram Founder said.
"Or, if Telegram introduces premium stickers with additional expressive features, the artists who make stickers of this new type will also get a part of the profit. We want millions of Telegram-based creators and small businesses to thrive, enriching the experience of all our users."
Telegram's move to monetise the platform comes after it decided to abandon a blockchain token project due to regulatory hurdles.
