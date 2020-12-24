Telegram to Start Monetising App As It Nears 500 Million Users

Sending an alert to WhatsApp, Telegram Founder Pavel Durov on Wednesday, 23 December, said that the instant messaging app will start generating revenue starting next year as the platform is close to hitting the 500 million user mark.

Making the announcement in his Telegram channel, Durov said that all the features that are currently free will stay free.

"We will add some new features for business teams or power users. Some of these features will require more resources and will be paid for by these premium users. Regular users will be able to keep enjoying Telegram – for free, forever," he said.