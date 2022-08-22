Hyundai Kona Electric Facelift To Be Launched in India by the End of 2022

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is all set to launch the facelifted version of the Kona Electric in the Indian market by the end of this year.

It will most likely be launched after the launch of the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle, which is expected to be on sale from October 2022. The new Kona Electric is already available in international markets. The original Kona Electric SUV was launched in the Indian market in July 2019 and was received well by the customers.

Let's have a look at the new changes, design, and features of the Hyundai Kona Electric Facelift.