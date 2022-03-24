YouTube Gets Two New Features To Help Indians Find Credible Health Info

YouTube on Thursday announced two new features, which were already available in the United States (US), to help Indians access credible health information.

The Google-owned video streaming giant is introducing health source information panels and health content shelves featuring verified sources, , IANS reported. These features will be available in both English and Hindi.

"We remain committed to our mission to provide equitable access to highly authoritative health information that is evidence-based, culturally relevant and engaging," said Garth Graham, YouTube's director of healthcare and public health.

"YouTube has the potential to transform how healthcare providers inform, educate, and motivate people to live healthier lives," he added. The feature will be rolled out in Japan and Brazil as well, according to The Indian Express.