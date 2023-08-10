Xiaomi To Launch Mi Mix Fold 3 On 14 August With Redmi K60 Ultra & Pad 6 Max

The upcoming Mi Mix Fold 3 device will have thin and multiple solid lenses.

The Mix Fold 3 is expected to come with an ultra-wide-angle and periscope lens apart from the primary sensor.

The upcoming smartphone was witnessed at the 3C certification where it revealed its fast charging capabilities.

The 3C certification indicates that the smartphone will come with 67W fast charging tech.

The smartphone will feature a 4800 mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi event that was organized in partnership with MediaTek and Pixelworks confirmed the key specifications of the upcoming Redmi K60 Ultra smartphone.

Xiaomi confirmed that the smartphone will be equipped with MediaTek Dimesnity 9200+ SoC.

The chipset is built on a 4nm processor with a peak clock speed of 3.35GHz.

The smartphone has scored over 1,774,714 points in the AnTuTu benchmark.

Xiaomi may come equipped with a smartphone with a dedicated X7 chipset and furious Engine 2.0.

The dedicated Pixelworks chipset will help the device offer a better gaming experience and imaging.

Xiaomi confirmed that the smartphone will have an OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz.