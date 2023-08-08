Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition Launch Date Today: Features and Specs

Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition Launch Date Today: Features and Specs

Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition will arrive in China today on 8 August.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition launching today on 8 August.

|

(Photo: hihonor.com/in)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition launching today on 8 August.</p></div>

Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition is all set to be launched in China on Tuesday, 8 August. According to some teaser images shared by the company, the upcoming notebook will be powered by an R7 7840HS series chipset based on Zen 4 architecture.

Currently, the company has MagicBook X Pro laptops available in two variants based on their screen sizes, these include 14-inch and 16-inch, powered by Intel Core i5-13500H processors.

Also ReadSamsung Galaxy F34 5G Launch in India Today, 7 August: Specs & Price Range Here

When Will Be Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition Launched?

The Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition will be launched today.

Also ReadXiaomi 13T Pro Expected To Be Launched Globally On September 1
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will Be the Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition Launched?

The Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition will be launched during an Honor product launch event.

The exact features and specs of Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition are yet to be confirmed and will be revealed during the official launch event today.

Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition: Features and Specifications

As far as the specifications and features of Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition are concerned, the notebook will be powered by R7 7840HS series chipset. According to the teased images, the Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 will be equipped with an AI subtitle functionality, that will allow users to switch between multiple languages as per their requirement.

Reportedly, the Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 may possess similar features and specifications to that of Intel Core edition. Therefore, following are the expected features and specs of Honor MagicBook X Pro 2023 Ryzen Edition:

  • Sleek and lightweight design.

  • Certified as Rheinland eye protection certification.

  • A 14-inch 2.2K screen.

  • Supports e-book mode.

  • The device is equipped with a hard drive of up to 1TB, which can be expanded to up to 2 TB.

  • Supports MagicOS smart interconnection.

Also ReadOnePlus Open Foldable Smartphone Launch Delayed Due to Screen Changes; Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT