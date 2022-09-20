OnePlus Nord Watch To Be Launched in India Soon, Expected Specifications Here

OnePlus is ready to launch its first smartwatch in India. The company made the announcement that it will be launching its first smartwatch under the Nord category. No other details have been confirmed by the company about the price, and specifications of the launch.

OnePlus announced that the Nord Watch will soon be available in India. The smartwatch will be the first of its kind with the Nord logo. It has also released a marketing poster that previews the smartwatch with a dark grey metallic shell and a black strap.

The OnePlus Nord Watch will come with a rotating crown on the right. The rectangular dial seen on the poster can also be found on the dial. The estimated price of the Nord Watch has been leaked by a few sources though the company tried to keep it a secret.