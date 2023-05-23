Wordle 704 Word of the Day for Today: Hints, Clues, and Final Answer for 24 May

Get ready to solve Wordle 704 word of the day for Wednesday, 24 May 2023. Players who are a fan of the online word puzzle game patiently wait every day, for a new puzzle. The puzzles are present on the official website of The New York Times – nytimes.com. You have to go to the site and find the updated link. Every right answer will help you increase your scores in the online word puzzle game.

Well, we would like to inform our readers that the Wordle 704 word of the day for Wednesday, 24 May, is a simple one because it has repetitive letters and vowels. Puzzles that have repetitive letters are easier to solve because the chances are limited. Each player gets only six tries in the online word game to find the word.