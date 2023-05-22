Wordle 703 Answer Today on 23 May 2023: Hints & Clues To Find the Solution

Wordle 703 answer: Read the hints and clues to find the solution today.
If you are finding it difficult to crack today's Wordle answer, you are at the right place. We have got some amazing hints and clues for you to solve the Wordle 703 level effortlessly.
The answer of Wordle 703 level on Tuesday, 23 May 2023, is not an uncommon term; however, you might require extensive brainstorming to find the solution. Our online tips and tricks will definitely assist you in earning a daily score.
Wordle is a word puzzle game that was developed by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times. The game has won millions of hearts in no time and is played by people all across the globe.
The rules of the game are simple. Users have to guess a five-lettered word everyday in six attempts, failing to do so will break the daily winning streak and the player will lose.
The hints and clues of Wordle 703 level on Tuesday, 21 May 2023, are mentioned below:
Wordle 703 answer starts with the letter 'C'.
The answer today ends with the letter 'K'.
There is no repeated letter in Tuesday's Wordle answer.
There is only one vowel 'E'.
Bonus Hint: The dictionary meaning is "A person whose job is to do written work or look after records or accounts in an office, bank, court of law."
Players who could not guess the answer to Wordle 703 level on Tuesday must not be disappointed. We have got the solution for them so that they do not miss the winning streak.
The answer to Wordle 703 on Tuesday, 22 May 2023, is:
CLERK
