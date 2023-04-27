Wordle 678 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Final Word for 28 April 2023 Here

Get ready to solve Wordle 678 answer for today, Friday, 28 April 2023. The popular online web-based word game has helped regular players this week by providing them with easy puzzles. However, this does not mean that the puzzles will be simple every day. Players have to be cautious when they play the game and use their chances only when they are sure about a letter. They must know the tricks to play the online word game properly.
Wordle 678 answer for today, Friday, 28 April, is not so easy. The ones who have decided to play the game today should note that the word can be difficult but it has vowels. The trick to playing the game properly is to guess the vowels first. For those who are unaware, the puzzle for Friday is updated on nytimes.com.
If the words have more vowels, then the puzzles become a little easier for players. They have to guess the vowels correctly and the word becomes clear. All players have to be patient and alert if they want to get the scores.
The hints and clues present on different platforms to solve the word of the day make it easier for players to guess the answer. We also try our best to help our readers get the scores every day.
Wordle 678 Hints and Clues Today: 28 April 2023
Wordle 678 hints and clues for today, Friday, 28 April 2023, are stated below for all those readers looking for them:
The word of the day for today begins with the letter C.
The next alphabet in the puzzle for today is a vowel and it is I.
The answer for Friday has a vowel at the end as well.
The alphabet C is used twice in the puzzle for today.
Wordle 678 Word of the Day Today: 28 April 2023
Now, it is time to read the word for today. You should stop reading if you are still solving the puzzle. We do not want to spoil your suspense and thrill by stating the answer.
The ones who are specifically here for the word have come to the right place. We usually state the words of the day after mentioning the hints to our readers.
Wordle 678 word of the day for today, Friday, 28 April 2023, is stated here for you:
CIRCA
