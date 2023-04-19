Wordle 670 Answer for Today: Check Hints, Clues, and Final Solution for 20 April

Wordle 670 word of the day for 20 April 2023 is stated at the end for our readers.
Daily participants should gear up to solve Wordle 670 answer for Thursday, 20 April 2023. For those who are new to the game and do not know much about its origin, Wordle is an online word puzzle game that was invented by Josh Wardle. Later, it was taken over by The New York Times and new puzzles are updated on its official website everyday. You can find the Wordle 670 puzzle for Thursday on nytimes.com.
You should know the rules and regulations thoroughly before starting to solve the answer for Thursday. We are here to inform you about the rules of the online word puzzle game. We will also state certain hints that will help you in your journey to find the solution and get the score. Let's solve Wordle 670 answer for Thursday, 20 April.
The aim is to maintain the score streak because players love to brag about it in front of other people. We will help you in every way possible to get the score today.
Let's take a look at the Wordle 670 hints and clues for Thursday, 20 April 2023, here:
The word of the day starts with the alphabet P
The next alphabet in the answer for today is L
The word of the day has two vowels in total
The answer for Thursday ends with the letter E
The word of the day for today has five different letters
The Wordle 670 solution for Thursday, 20 April 2023, has been stated below for our readers:
PLATE
The word of the day for Thursday was quite simple. We hope all our readers got the score easily.
