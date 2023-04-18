Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 18 April 2023: Know How To Win Rewards

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 18 April 2023 are updated on the redemption site.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 18 April 2023, are available on the official redemption website for registered players to claim and win various in-game items. To claim the active codes for Tuesday, you have to log in to your registered account on reward.ff.garena.com. For those who do not know, the Free Fire MAX redeem codes will help you claim weapons, freebies, characters, skins, gifts, diamonds, bundles, etc. You should claim the codes for Tuesday soon.
The feature to claim Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes and win free gifts has made the multiplayer battle royale game popular in India. The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday, 18 April, were updated at midnight and the complete list will be active for the next twelve hours. You should claim one of them from reward.ff.garena.com.
As per the rules of the redeem codes, registered players cannot use expired codes to win rewards and characters. You have to wait for the codes to get updated the next day if you miss claiming them on Tuesday.
Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes list for Tuesday, 18 April 2023:
FF7MUY4ME6SC
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
X99TK56XDJ4X
FFCMCPSJ99S3
MCPW3D28VZD6
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
XZJZE25WEFJJ
V427K98RUCHZ
B3G7A22TWDR7X
6KWMFJVMQQYG
3IBBMSL7AK8G
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
FFCMCPSUYUY7E
EYH2W3XK8UPG
UVX9PYZV54AC
Here is the step-by-step process you should know before claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Tuesday:
Go to the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com.
Tap the redemption link and enter your social media details in the provided space.
Now, copy and paste any one of the redeem codes for today carefully into the text box.
Tap on submit once the process is over and click on OK to end the redemption for today.
Check your mail section for the various in-game Free Fire items.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)