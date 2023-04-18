Wordle 669 Puzzle for Today, 19 April 2023: Know the Hints, Clues & Answer Here
Wordle 669 answer for today: Read the hints and clues for 19 April 2023, here before solving the puzzle.
Regular players can start solving Wordle 669 puzzle today, Wednesday, 19 April, on the official website of The New York Times - nytimes.com. You can start your day by guessing the word for today as the puzzle is already updated. We will guide you like other days so you can get the score and maintain your score streak. The ones who play the online word puzzle frequently know that it is famous for challenging players with tough words.
Players often look for help on different platforms because they want to get the score. We will help you find the answer to Wordle 669 puzzle for today, Wednesday, 19 April. You must wait till the end if you are here only for the word of the day. One can read the hints and clues before solving the answer.
The answer for today has five letters and you have to solve it within six chances. Smart players follow certain tips and tricks while solving the words of the day. The tricks help them maintain their score streak easily.
Among all the tricks, one tip that is helpful to most players is to guess the vowels in the word first. You will be able to find the answer once you get to know the vowels in the word of the day.
Wordle 669 Hints and Clues for Today: 19 April 2023
Wordle 669 hints and clues for today, Wednesday, 19 April 2023, are stated below for all our readers trying to find the answer:
The word of the day for today starts with the alphabet T.
The word has a single vowel.
The alphabet H is present in the answer.
The word has no repetitive alphabet.
These are all the probable hints we have for Wednesday. It is advisable to read the hints first and then solve the word of the day if you want to save your chances.
Wordle 669 Word of the Day for Today: 19 April 2023
Now, you can take a look at the final answer for today. Stay tuned till the end to know the solution to the puzzle on Wednesday. Congratulations to all our readers who already got the score.
Wordle 669 word of the day for today, Wednesday, 19 April 2023, is stated here for the readers:
THUMP
You should keep an eye on this space if you are a regular Wordle player. We are always ready to help you out.
