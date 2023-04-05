Wordle 656 Word of the Day for Today, 6 April 2023: Know the Hints & Clues Here

Wordle 656 answer for 6 April 2023 is stated at the end for the readers.
The Wordle 656 word of the day for Thursday, 6 April 2023, is updated at midnight for players who want to solve it in the morning. The puzzle is present on the official website of the New York Times – nytimes.com. Players are advised to use their chances only when they are sure of a letter otherwise they might lose the score. All players get only six chances to solve the puzzles and that is the fun of the game.
Players should start solving Wordle 656 word of the day for Thursday, 6 April, now. Most players like to solve the puzzle in the morning because it helps to begin their day on a productive note. The rules for Wordle are extremely simple and easy to remember. This is one of the most popular word games.
The word for today is fairly simple so most players can guess it easily. The online hints and clues will make it easier to find the word of the day.
Wordle 656 hints and clues for Thursday, 6 April 2023, are stated below:
The word of the day starts with the alphabet L
The next two alphabets in the puzzle for today are vowels
The word of the day ends with the letter Y
The puzzle for Thursday does not have any repetitive letters so use your chances wisely
These are all the clues we have for Thursday that you must know if you are solving the puzzle.
Now, it is time to state the final answer for those interested to know. Congratulations to everyone who found the word on their own and got the score without looking at the solution provided by us.
Wordle 656 answer for Thursday, 6 April 2023, is stated below:
LEAFY
