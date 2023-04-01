Wordle 652 Answer for Today: Hints, Clues, and Solution for 2 April 2023

Wordle 652 answer for Sunday, 2 April is stated at the end.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)
It is time for the players to try solving Wordle 652 word of the day for Sunday, 2 April 2023. We are here to help you with the possible hints and clues for Sunday. The final answer is also stated towards the end but you should try solving the word on your own. This will help players to learn a new term that they can add to their English vocabulary. Before starting to solve the puzzle, you should know that the word for today is simple.
Wordle 652 word of the day for Sunday, 2 April 2023 is an easy and common term that players can guess in no time. It is a five-letter word that you have to guess within six chances. We use this term on a daily basis so everybody has heard it.
The ones who are playing the online web-based word game for the first time should read the rules. Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, now it is owned and managed by the New York Times.
The puzzles are present on the official website of the New York Times every day for the players. The words are updated at midnight so players can solve them before beginning their day.
Wordle 652 hints and clues for today, Sunday, 2 April 2023 are mentioned here for all our readers who are gearing up to solve the puzzle:
The word of the day on Sunday begins with the alphabet S.
The answer for today contains one vowel.
The solution for Sunday ends with the letter K.
The term has no repeated letter.
It is a verb and noun.
Readers who follow this space daily are aware that we state the word of the day for all players who are struggling to finish their game.
Wordle 652 word of the day for today, Sunday, 2 April 2023, is stated below:
STOCK
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)