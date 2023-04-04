Wordle 655 Solution Today: Check Hints, Clues, and Answer for 5 April 2023

Check out the Wordle 655 hints and clues for 5 April 2023
We are here with another set of hints and clues for wordle 655 puzzle of the day. Wordle is an interesting puzzle game for people who wish to enhance their vocabulary and want their children to learn new words. Wordle keeps publishing the puzzle everyday at midnight and it is a combination of easy, tough, tricky, and challenging words.
You can always solve the puzzle first and then depending on the level ask your child to solve it. It will help them learn new words. Wordle 655 word of the day for Wednesday, 5 April 2023 is a common term that players can guess in no time. It is a five-letter word that you have to guess within six chances. Let's get to the hints and clues to get the final wordle 655 answer at the end.
Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, now it is owned and managed by the New York Times.
The puzzles are present on the official website of the New York Times every day for the players. The words are updated at midnight so players can solve them before beginning their day.
Wordle 655 hints and clues for today, Wednesday, 5 April 2023 are mentioned here for all our readers who are gearing up to solve the puzzle:
The word of the day on Wednesday begins with the alphabet S.
The answer for today contains one vowel.
The solution for Wednesday ends with the letter H.
The term has one repeated letter.
It is a verb and noun.
Readers who follow this space daily are aware that we state the word of the day for all players who are struggling to finish their game.
Wordle 655 word of the day for today, Wednesday, 5 April 2023, is stated below:
SMASH
