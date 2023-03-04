Wordle 624 Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 5 March 2023

Know the Wordle 624 hints and clues for today, 5 March 2023, here.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)
Wordle 624 Answer for Sunday, 5 March 2023: Wordle is a popular New York Times word puzzle that has been updated to a new level – Wordle 624 for today, 5 March 2023.
Let us try to solve the puzzle using some hints. The rules for Wordle are simple – users need to guess a five-letter word in 6 attempts to win.
Utilizing color-coded clues, Wordle informs users if a letter is present or absent in the puzzle of the day. Often, players have to guess some common words that are a part of our daily vocabulary. It is rare, but the game might throw you a curveball, and you'll find yourself in a frustrating situation where you are unable to find the answer.
Today's answer might be one such curveball. But we are here to help you with the amazing hints & clues that you may require to complete the puzzle today. Let us start the game and help you find the solution of the day effortlessly.
Following are the hints and clues to solve Wordle level 624 on 5 March 2023.
Wordle 624 word of the day today starts with the letter T.
The word of the day ends with the letter C.
There are two vowels in today's answer of the day.
It is an adjective
It has no duplicate letter
Have you not been able to find the answer to Wordle 624 today using the hints and clues? Well, do not worry we have got your back. The answer to Wordle today on Sunday, 5 March 2023 is:
TOXIC