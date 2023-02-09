Wordle 601 Today: Hints, Clues and Word of the Day for 10 February 2023

Hints to solve Wordle 601 word of the day.
Wordle, a popular word puzzle game has been famous since 2022 during the Covid-10 outbreak when people were bored and took this game as their means of enjoyment and an opportunity to learn new words and enhance their vocabulary.
Wordle is an online web-based word game that is quite popular across the globe. The online word game was created by Josh Wardle and is now owned and managed by the New York Times. We are here with a list of hints and clues for Wordle 601, Friday, 10 February 2023. These hints and clues will help you guess the word easily.
The words may be easy, difficult or tricky. Thus, the hints and clues will help you gain that one point. Wordle is widely known for tricking players with difficult terms so they have to be careful while guessing them. It is not easy to guess the terms every day without help.
Wordle 601 hints and clues for Friday, 10 February 2023 are stated here for our readers who are playing the game today:
The word of the day starts with the letter H.
The Word of the day is an adjective.
The word for today has two vowels.
The answer for Friday ends with Y.
The word is so simple that we cannot state any more hints otherwise it will spoil the suspense.
We are happy for the ones who could guess the word on their own. The ones who play the game regularly know that the word on Friday was quite simple compared to the other days.
Wordle 601 solution for today, Friday, 10 February 2023, is stated below for our readers:
HEADY
Come back tomorrow to know the hints and clues if you get stuck while solving the puzzle.
