Wordle 565 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 5 January 2023

Wordle 565 Answer for 5 January 2023 is mentioned below. Check out the hints & clues to find the word of the day.
Wordle puzzle has become one of the favorite games among an intellectual group who love reading, learning new words, and doing something productive in their free time. It is also a fun game for children that can be a learning experience as well. Thus, we are here with the new set of wordle 565 hints and clues for Thursday, 5 January 2023. These hints and clues will make your work easier and help you guess the word in less time.
You will get a set of wordle hints and clues on various sites and platforms. These can be helpful because sometimes the words you have to guess can be too tricky or tough but don't worry other times they are too easy to guess.
You should know that the players get 6 chances to guess the 5 letter word and they have to guess the wordle word of the day within the limited chances. Know the hints and clues for wordle 565 below.
Wordle is an online word puzzle game, owned and managed by the New York Times. Interested players can find the puzzles posted on their website every day.
This online word puzzle game became tremendously popular in 2022 across the globe and since then has been a source of entertainment and learning for the players.
Wordle hints and clues for today, 5 January 2023, are stated here for our readers:
The word of the day begins with the letter S.
The word for Thursday has two vowels.
The answer for today ends with the letter K.
The word is an Adjective.
It has one duplicate letter.
The synonyms for the words are 'shiny' and 'glossy'.
Wordle 565 word of the day today, on Thursday, 5 January 2023, is stated below for our readers:
SLEEK
We want our readers to get the scores daily. Come back tomorrow for more hints if you want to get the score in the online word game
