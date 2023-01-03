Wordle 564 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 4 January 2023
Wordle 564 words of the day today: Go through the hints for today, Wednesday, 4 January 2023, here.
Wordle puzzle has become one of the favorite games among people who love reading, learning new words, and doing something productive in their free time. Thus, we are here with the new set of wordle 564 hints and clues for Wednesday, 4 January 2023. These hints and clues will help you guess the word quickly and easily.
The wordle hints and clues are available on various sites and platforms. These can be helpful because sometimes the words you have to guess can be too tricky or tough but don't worry other times they are too easy to guess.
You should know that the players get 6 chances to guess the 5 letter word and they have to guess the wordle word of the day within the limited chances. Know the hints and clues for wordle 564 below.
Wordle is an online word puzzle game, owned and managed by the New York Times. Interested players can find the puzzles posted on their website every day.
This online word puzzle game became tremendously popular in 2022 across the globe and since then has been a source of entertainment and learning for the players.
Wordle 564 Hints and Clues for Today: 4 January 2023
Wordle hints and clues for today, 4 January 2023, are stated here for our readers:
The word of the day begins with the letter L.
The word for Wednesday has two vowels.
The answer for today ends with the letter R.
The word is a Noun.
It has no duplicate letters.
The synonyms for the words are 'coating' and 'tier'.
Wordle 564 Word of the Day: 4 January 2023
Wordle 564 word of the day today, on Wednesday, 4 January 2023, is stated below for our readers:
LAYER
We want our readers to get the scores daily. Come back tomorrow for more hints if you want to get the score in the online word game
