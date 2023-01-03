Wordle 564 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 4 January 2023

Wordle puzzle has become one of the favorite games among people who love reading, learning new words, and doing something productive in their free time. Thus, we are here with the new set of wordle 564 hints and clues for Wednesday, 4 January 2023. These hints and clues will help you guess the word quickly and easily.

The wordle hints and clues are available on various sites and platforms. These can be helpful because sometimes the words you have to guess can be too tricky or tough but don't worry other times they are too easy to guess.

You should know that the players get 6 chances to guess the 5 letter word and they have to guess the wordle word of the day within the limited chances. Know the hints and clues for wordle 564 below.