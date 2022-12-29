Wordle 559 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 30 December 2022

Wordle 559 Answer for 30 December 2022 is mentioned below. Check out the hints & clues to find the word of the day.
(Photo: The Quint)
Wordle is a word puzzle in which the players have to guess the word of the day with the help of a few hints and clues. This game has been quite fun and popular now. Wordle puzzle 559 for 30 December 2022 is also here now thus we are back with a list of hints and clues to make it easier for you to guess the wordle 559 solution.
You can find the hints and clues for wordle 559 on different websites and platforms. Each word has 5 letters and a player gets six chances to guess the word. A few words might be quite easy while others may be tricky or tough. But let's get down to the hint and solution for wordle 559 today, for Friday, 30 December 2022.
Wordle is an online word puzzle game that is owned and managed by the New York Times. You will find the puzzles posted on their website every day for regular players.
This online word puzzle game became tremendously popular in 2022 across the globe. It helps people learn new terms and get scores. The game is a favorite among all those people who want to improve their vocabulary.
Wordle 559 hints and clues for today, 30 December 2022, are stated here for our readers:
The word of the day begins with the letter M.
The word for Friday has two vowels.
The answer for today ends with the letter R.
The word is a noun.
It has no duplicate letters.
It refers to the back tooth in a mammal's mouth
Wordle 559 word of the day today, on Friday, 30 December 2022, is stated below for our readers:
MOLAR
We want our readers to get the scores daily. Come back tomorrow for more hints if you want to get the score in the online word game.
