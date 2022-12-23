Wordle 553 Answer for 24 December 2022: Hints and Clues To Find Solution

Wordle 553 Answer for 24 December 2022 is mentioned below. Check out the hints & clues to find the word of the day.
(Photo: The Quint)
Wordle 553 Answer Today: Wordle is a word puzzle game developed by Josh Wardle. The game is owned by The New York Times and is quite famous for its challenging levels.
If you are stuck at Wordle 553 level and want to find out the answer, you are at the right place. We have got some amazing hints and clues for you to crack the level effortlessly.
The Wordle answers are not easy to guess always, therefore players might need some online assistance to win a daily score.
Players have to follow some rules while solving the Wordle puzzle. They have to find a five letter word of the day within 6 attempts. If they fail to do so, they will not only lose the winning streak but also skip the daily score.
Let's start the game!
Following are the hints and clues to solve Wordle 553 today, Saturday, 24 December 2022.
The Wordle 553 answer starts with the letter 'P'.
It ends with the letter 'E'.
There are three vowels 'O', 'I', and 'E' in today's Wordle answer.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle 553 answer.
Elegance, Confidence, and Graceful are the synonyms of Wordle 553 answer.
Players who could not guess the answer of Wordle 553 must not feel disappointed. We have got the solution for them. So, the answer to Wordle 553 on Saturday, 24 December 2022 is:
POISE
Dictionary Meaning: A calm, confident way of behaving.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)