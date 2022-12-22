Wordle 552 Answer for 23 December 2022 - Hints & Clues To Find Solution Today
Wordle 552 Answer Today: Check out the hints & clues given below and crack the level.
Wordle Answer Today: Is it difficult to find an answer to Wordle 552 on 23 December 2022? Well don't worry, because we are here to help you out. The answer to the Wordle word puzzle today may be a little tricky for you to guess, but with our amazing clues and hints, you will be able to crack today's answer of the day effortlessly.
If you are a fan of puzzles, you will for sure enjoy the Wordle game. All you need to do is to visit the official website of The New York Times and search for the Wordle.
Let us start solving Wordle 552 and find out the answer today, 23 December 2022.
Wordle 552: Hints & Clues for Friday, 23 December 2022
Check out our hints and clues to solve today's Wordle answer.
The word of the day starts with the letter 'A'.
It ends with the letter 'A'.
There are two vowels 'A' and 'O' in today's Wordle answer.
Letter 'A' is repeated twice in Wordle 552 answer.
Bonus Hint: Today's Wordle answer is the name of a major artery of heart.
What Is the Answer of Wordle 552 on Friday, 22 December 2022?
If you could not solve todays Wordle answer despite our appropriate hints and clues, you do not need to worry because we have got the answer for you. So, the answer to Wordle 552 on Friday, 23 December is:
AORTA
Dictionary Meaning: The main artery that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body.
