Wordle 538 Puzzle for Today: Check Hints, Clues, and Answer for 9 December 2022

Wordle 538 hints for 9 December 2022 are mentioned here for the players.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/Altered by The Quint)
Wordle 538 puzzle is updated on the website today, Friday, 9 December 2022, for players who start their day by solving them. To solve the puzzle today, you might need to look at a few hints and clues. Before we start stating the clues, it is important to know the rules of the online word game properly. Each player has to guess a five-letter word within six chances to win the score for the day. There is no time limit but the chances are less.
It is time for the players to solve Wordle 538 puzzle on Friday, 9 December. They can look for help here if they want to get the score. The New York Times owns and manages the online web-based word game so all the puzzles are updated on their official website - nytimes.com.
Getting the scores daily is a task. While the word game comes up with difficult puzzles on most days, it decides to be lenient on rare occasions. Nobody will be able to maintain their score streak consistently if they don't take help.
Wordle 538 hints and clues for Friday, 9 December 2022, is mentioned below for our readers:
The answer for Friday begins with the letter A.
The third letter in the term is a vowel.
The word of the day ends with T.
The solution for today has no repetitive letters.
The letter R is present in the word for today.
Are you excited to know the final solution now? Keep reading if you are here for the answer on Friday. We would advise you to stop reading if you do not want to know the word right now.
Wordle 538 answer for Friday, 9 December, is mentioned below:
AVERT
