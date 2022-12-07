Wordle 537 Answer: Check Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 8 December 2022

Wordle is an online web-based word game that is the latest viral sensation. Most players start their day by solving new words regularly. Finding the right answers helps to add to the scores. Guessing the right word every day is not easy because the puzzles are quite difficult to be cracked. We help our readers to solve the answers. Like every day, we will help you with Wordle 537 answer on Thursday, 8 December, and win the score for the day.

The puzzle is updated on the official website of the New York Times - nytimes.com. Each player has only six chances to solve Wordle 537 answer on Thursday. Save your chances in the online word game by stating the right letters. Use the chances only when you are sure about the letters.