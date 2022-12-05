Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: How To Win Weapons on 5 December 2022

Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 5 December 2022 here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Monday, 5 December 2022, are updated on the official redemption website. Registered Free Fire MAX players must visit the redemption website and claim the redemption codes as soon as possible. The website that players should visit to claim the redeem codes is reward.ff.garena.com. It is important to note that the codes can be claimed on a first come first serve basis. Check the latest active codes for Monday.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Monday will help players to earn rewards, freebies, gifts, characters, unlock weapons, etc. To know more about the advantages of redeeming codes, one has to check the details on the website - reward.ff.garena.com. In India, players can only download and play the Free Fire MAX version because the original version is banned in the country.
Garena Free Fire MAX is a popular multiplayer battle royale game that allows players to claim free gifts with the help of codes. The redeem codes are a unique mix of alphabets and numbers. One can only use the active codes to win gifts and weapons.
Here are the Garena Free Fire active redeem codes for Monday, 5 December, that the players can claim for twenty-four hours:
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFICJGW9NKYT
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
SARG886AV5GR
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
FF7MUY4ME6SC
X99TK56XDJ4X
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
3IBBMSL7AK8G
B3G7A22TWDR7X
Players can claim any one of the redeem codes from the list if they are interested to win free gifts.
Let's take a look at the steps to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes from the redemption website:
Go to reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your account on the website by entering your social media credentials such as Facebook, Twitter, etc.
Copy and paste any one of the active redeem codes from the list for today into the box on the page.
Tap on the submit option to confirm the code.
Click on OK to complete the redemption process.
The rewards will be present in your mail section once the redemption is successful.
