Wordle 517 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 18 November 2022

Wordle 517 word of the day for Friday is mentioned at the end for the readers.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/Altered by The Quint)
Wordle is a popular online word game that has attracted the attention of millions of people all over the world. The word game is extremely viral among players because they learn new English words. It is time for players to solve Wordle 517 answer today, on Friday, 18 November 2022. It is okay if you cannot solve the puzzle on your own. We will help you out at every step so you can get the score for Friday.
You can solve Wordle 517 answer today, on Friday, 18 November 2022 by visiting the official website of the New York Times. The website comes up with new puzzles at midnight so that regular players can solve them correctly and maintain their score streak. Finding the correct answers daily is a task but everyone likes the excitement of the game.
Since the players have limited chances to find the solution, they are forced to think wisely. This not only builds the thinking capacity but also helps to improve problem-solving skills.
Here are the Wordle 517 hints and clues for today, Friday, 18 November 2022 that you must note down:
The word for today begins with the alphabet V.
The next two letters in the word of the day are vowels so you should guess them first.
The answer for Friday ends with the letter T.
The solution for Friday does not have a repetitive letter. Players must be careful while using their chances.
We will now mention the final answer for those who are stuck in the word game and have used all their chances. If you are here to know the Wordle answer then this is the right place.
Let's take a look at the Wordle 517 solution today, on Friday, 18 November 2022:
VAULT
