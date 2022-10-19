Wordle 487 Answer Today, 19 October 2022: Hints and Clues Here

Wordle, a word puzzle game developed by Josh Wardle, has been updated to level Wordle 487 and we are here to help you find the answer with some amazing hints and clues. Before solving today's level, players must remember that they have only six chances to find out the correct five-letter word of the day.

The word of the day for Wednesday, 19 October 2022, is not an uncommon term but some players might get stuck trying to crack it. Therefore, we are here to help dedicated Wordle players with some hints and clues so that they don't lose their daily winning streak. We will also reveal the answer by the end of this article for players who were not able to solve the puzzle today.