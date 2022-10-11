Wordle 480 Answer Today: Check Hints, Clues, and Solution for 12 October 2022

Wordle 480 answer today, on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 is a little tricky. Most players will have to look for online help if they want to get the score. The word is uncommon so the players have to use their chances carefully if they want to get the score. We are here to help our readers with all the possible hints so that they can guess the answer on their own without breaking the score streak.

Wordle 480 answer today, on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 has a lot of vowels so players should guess them first. This will help to find the other alphabet easily. The online web-based word game became a favourite among millions of people across the world. It helps us to learn new English terms and improve our vocabulary in the long run.