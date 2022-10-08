Wordle 477 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 9 October 2022

We are ready with the Wordle 477 answer today, on Sunday, 9 October 2022. Players should first try to guess the word of the day on their own with the help of hints and clues. They can take a look at the answer after using all the chances in the online web-based word game. Every player should remember that they have only six chances to guess the solution for the day so they should be extremely cautious.

Wordle 477 answer today, on Sunday, 9 October 2022 is an uncommon word. The online web-based word game comes up with a five-letter word daily. The puzzles are difficult to solve on most days so regular players look for help on different platforms. We help our readers with hints and clues every day so that they can solve the puzzle.