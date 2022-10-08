Wordle 477 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 9 October 2022

Wordle 477 hints and clues for 9 October 2022 are mentioned here for the readers.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
We are ready with the Wordle 477 answer today, on Sunday, 9 October 2022. Players should first try to guess the word of the day on their own with the help of hints and clues. They can take a look at the answer after using all the chances in the online web-based word game. Every player should remember that they have only six chances to guess the solution for the day so they should be extremely cautious.
Wordle 477 answer today, on Sunday, 9 October 2022 is an uncommon word. The online web-based word game comes up with a five-letter word daily. The puzzles are difficult to solve on most days so regular players look for help on different platforms. We help our readers with hints and clues every day so that they can solve the puzzle.
We also provide the final solution at the end but players should look at them after trying their best. Solving the puzzles on their own helps the players to learn new terms.
Wordle 477 hints and clues for today, Sunday, 9 October 2022 are mentioned below for all our readers:
The word of the day today begins with the alphabet H.
The next letter in the answer for Sunday is a vowel.
The third alphabet in the puzzle is W.
The word of the day on 9 October ends with the letter Y.
The answer for today has no matching letters so be careful while using your chances.
Are you ready to know the final solution now? Continue reading if you are here to know the answer and get the score for Sunday. It is time for us to reveal the correct answer to our daily readers.
Wordle 477 solution for today, Sunday, 9 October 2022 is stated below for the players:
HOWDY