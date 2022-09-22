Wordle 460 Answer Today, 22 September 2022: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day

Read the hints to solve Wordle 460 on Thursday, 22 September 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
Hey there! Are you excited to play the Wordle again on Thursday? Well, a new level Wordle 460 has been updated for Thursday, 22 September 2022, and we are here to help you in cracking the answer of the day. Like every day, we have got some amazing hints and clues for you to guess the Wordle 460 words of the day effortlessly.
All the daily Wordle Players should remember that the answer for today is not a difficult term and can be easily guessed with the help of appropriate prompts and that's why we are here.
Wordle is an online puzzle game owned and published by The New York Times. The players of the Wordle puzzle are supposed to solve and complete the puzzle as quickly as possible in just a few guesses. If you are a puzzle lover, you will definitely enjoy the game Wordle.
Check out the hints and clues for Wordle 460 (Thursday, 22 September 2022) listed below and find out the answer:
The word starts with the letter 'S' and ends with the letter 'T'
There are two vowels – 'A' and 'I' in Thursday's answer of the day
The wordle answer on Thursday has no repeated letters
The meaning of the word is related to a holy, kind, and religious person
Could not guess the Wordle 460 answer? Well, do not worry because we have got your back. So, let us reveal the Wordle answer for you on Thursday so that you do not miss out on the daily score. The answer to Wordle 460 on 22 September 2022 is:
SAINT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)