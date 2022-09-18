Wordle 456 Answer Today, 18 September 2022: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day

Read the hints to solve Wordle 456 on Sunday, 18 September 2022.
Wordle, the popular New York Times word puzzle, has updated to a new level – Wordle 456 for today, 18 September 2022. Let us try to solve the puzzle using some hints. The rules for Wordle are simple – users need to guess a five-letter word in six attempts to win.
Utilising colour-coded clues, Wordle informs users if a letter is present or absent in the answer for the day. Often, players have to guess some common words that are a part of our daily vocabulary. It is rare, but the game might throw you a curveball, and you'll find yourself in a frustrating situation where you are unable to find the answer.
Today's answer might be one such curveball. But we are here to help you with the amazing hints & clues that you may require to complete the puzzle today. Let us start the game and help you uncover the solution of the day effortlessly.
Following are some of the hints and clues for Wordle 456 that will help our dedicated players to find the answer and win a score.
Wordle 456 word of the day today starts with the letter 'S'.
The word of the day ends with the letter 'K'.
There is only one vowel 'I' in today's answer of the day.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle 456 word of the day.
Players who could not find the answer to Wordle 456 despite using our hints and clues should not feel disheartened. We have got the answer for you. The answer to Wordle on Sunday, 18 September 2022 is:
STICK
