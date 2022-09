Wordle 456 Answer Today, 18 September 2022: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day

Wordle, the popular New York Times word puzzle, has updated to a new level – Wordle 456 for today, 18 September 2022. Let us try to solve the puzzle using some hints. The rules for Wordle are simple – users need to guess a five-letter word in six attempts to win.

Utilising colour-coded clues, Wordle informs users if a letter is present or absent in the answer for the day. Often, players have to guess some common words that are a part of our daily vocabulary. It is rare, but the game might throw you a curveball, and you'll find yourself in a frustrating situation where you are unable to find the answer.

Today's answer might be one such curveball. But we are here to help you with the amazing hints & clues that you may require to complete the puzzle today. Let us start the game and help you uncover the solution of the day effortlessly.