Wordle 458 Answer Today, 20 September: Check Out Hints, Clues, & Word of the Day

Read the hints to solve Wordle 458 on Tuesday, 20 September 2022.
Let us solve Wordle 458 and explore the word of the day for 20 September 2022 together. Like every day, the solution will not be so easy to find but we have some amazing hints and clues that will definitely make solving Wordle 458 a piece of cake for all the dedicated players out there.
Wordle is a puzzle game that has the potential to keep users hooked to it, especially those who like to explore and add new words to their English vocabulary.
Before starting the game, let us quickly go over its rules. A player only has six chances to guess the five-letter word of the day. You must figure out the word within the limited chances, otherwise, you lose. Without wasting any more time, let us help you in figuring out the word of the day.
Following are some of the hints and clues for Wordle 458 level on 20 September 2022 to solve the puzzle today:
Wordle 458 answer of the day starts with the letter 'A'.
The word of the day today ends with the letter 'E'.
There are 3 vowels - A, I, and E in today's answer.
No repeated letter is present in today's answer.
Bouns Hint: Terms like 'Similar' and 'Identical' are the synonyms of Worlde 458 answer.
Could not guess the word of the day today, despite hints and clues? Well do not worry because we have got the solution for you. The answer to Wordle 458 on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 is:
ALIKE
