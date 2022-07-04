Wordle 381 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 5 July 2022

Read the Wordle 381 hints and clues for 5 July 2022.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Wordle 381 word of the day today, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022, is a very easy puzzle. The word of the day, unlike other days, will not take much time to solve and most players might solve it without any help. It is a term that is quite common and has all the features that make it easier for the players to solve the Wordle puzzles. The players who are eagerly waiting to find the Wordle 381 answer today should start solving.
Even though the players can solve the puzzle without any help, we will still provide a few hints and clues like every day. Our readers can take a look at the hints first, before solving the Wordle 381 puzzle today, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022. The hints will help our readers to save all their chances.
Wordle has become a popular game as the players like to brag about their scores. Since the words of the day are difficult on most days, maintaining the score streak becomes a task. However, with the help of hints and clues, players have been able to score consistently in the game.
Here are the Wordle 381 hints and clues today, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022:
The Wordle 381 word of the day begins with the letter F.
The answer for today ends with the alphabet D.
The puzzle has two vowels in the word.
The vowels are situated next to each other today.
There are no repetitive letters in the Wordle 381 answer today, on 5 July 2022.
The word of the day rhymes with the word YIELD - BONUS HINT.
We are sure most of the players have guessed the word of the day by now. It is time for us to reveal the Wordle answer for today.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)