Quordle 160 Answers Today: Hints & Clues for Sunday, 3 July 2022

Quordle 160 answers for today, 3 July 2022, check our hints and clues.
(Photo: quordle.com)
Are you waiting to solve the Quordle 160 for Sunday, 03 July 2022? Well, your wait is over as are back with the daily hints, clues, and answers for Quordle 160. The Quordle answers for 160 are a little bit tricky and complicated but you do not need to worry as we are here to help you out. Players who find the Wordle game easy should definitely try Quordle as it is a different beast. In the Quordle game you have to guess 4 difficult words daily with limited guesses.
Guessing words of the day for Quordle 160 (Sunday, 03 July 2022) will not be so easy. The words of Quordle 160 are not so common and the players will have to do extensive brainstorming to guess the correct words. Well, we want to assure our readers that we have some awesome hints and clues for them.
Daily Quordle players who want to solve the words of the day for Quordle 160 easily should carefully read our hints and clues. Following are the hints and clues of Quordle 160 for Sunday, 03 July 2022:
The Quordle 160 words of the day start with initials - M, W, S, and F.
The last letters of the words of Quordle 160 are - E, K, R, and Y.
Among all the four words of Quordle 160, only one word has repeating letters, the word starts with F and ends with Y.
Two words of Quordle 160 have two vowels, and another words have just one vowel.
The words that rhyme with Quordle 160 words of the day are ridge, shack, bar, hurry.
Players who have not been able to guess the answers of Quordle 160 words of the day with the help of our hints and clues should know that below are the answers:
MIDGE
WRACK
SONAR
FURRY
