Wordle 379 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Solution for 3 July 2022

Wordle 379 hints and clues for 03 July 2022.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Here we come again to help our dedicated Wordle players who are excited to know the answer to Wordle 379 for Sunday, 03 July 2022. We would like to inform our daily Wordle game players that Wordle 379 is not a common word and might be difficult to guess without proper hints and clues.
The exciting game Wordle developed by Josh Wardle comes up with a difficult and uncommon word every day and today is no different. So let us start helping our daily Wordle players who are stuck at Wordle 379 level.
Every day, we come up with great hints and clues for our Wordle players to help them solve the puzzle. Today also, we have some awesome hints and clues for Wordle 379 answer for Sunday, 03 July 2022, let us see what they are.
Without keeping much suspense, let us give some awesome hints and clues to our readers for Wordle 379 (Sunday, 03 July 2022) and here we go.
The Wordle 379 word of the day is a 5 letter word.
The word starts with the alphabet L.
The word ends with the alphabet C.
The Wordle word of the day for 3 July 2022 has the 'L ' alphabet twice.
The word of the day has two vowels - I and A.
The Wordle 379 word of the day rhymes with 'by lack' & 'my lack'.
Wordle players who have not been able to solve the Wordle 379 for Sunday, 03 July 2022 despite our hints and clues should not be disappointed. Here we come with the answer for Wordle 379. The Wordle 379 answer for Sunday, 03 July 2022 is 'LILAC'. The Wordle 379 Word of the day is a noun meaning an ornamental plant that belongs to the olive family. The lilac plant produces different color blossoms like pink, violet, and white.
