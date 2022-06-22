Wordle 369 Answer Today: Read the Hints, Clues and the Solution for 23 June 2022

Find the Wordle 369 word of the day on 23 June 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
Wordle web-based word game has come a long way and with every passing day, more people are becoming a fan of the game. It is one of the most simple word games that allow the players to learn new words daily. Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, and is now owned and managed by the New York Times. It is time for the players to solve Wordle 369 word of the day today, on Thursday, 23 June 2022.
We would like to inform our readers that the word of the day is a little tricky. People who have been acquainted with the web-based word game for a long time know that most of the answers are often difficult to crack without assistance. We are here to help you solve today's Wordle 369.
Our readers know that we provide Wordle hints and clues daily. The answers are also provided towards the end for the players who are unable to find the words of the day even after reading the hints.
Here are the Wordle 369 hints and clues for today that players should know:
The word of the day begins with the letter B.
Wordle 369 answer does not have any repetitive letters so the players should be careful while guessing.
Wordle word of the day on 23 June 2022 ends with the letter K.
Wordle 369 answer for today has only one vowel.
The word of the day today, on Thursday, 23 June 2022 sounds similar to the word DRINK - BONUS HINT.
The readers who are looking for the Wordle 369 solution have come to the right place. We will state the word of the day now so that the players can get the score.
Wordle 369 answer for Thursday, 23 June 2022 is BRINK.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)