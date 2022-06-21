Wordle 368 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day on 22 June 2022
Wordle 368: The word of the day on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, is a commonly used term.
If you have come here to look for the Wordle 368 answer on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, then this is the right place. We provide hints, clues, and the Wordle solution so that our readers can get a score every day. However, we do not intend to give you the answers right away as that will spoil the suspense of the web-based word game. First, we will provide a few hints and clues to help you figure out the word of the day.
The ones who are still unable to find the Wordle 368 solution after reading the hints can look for the answer towards the end. We would like to advise our readers to properly study the hints and clues before using up their chances. Since the chances are limited, one needs to be careful while guessing the word of the day.
Each player has to guess a word of the day that has five letters, within six chances. The ones who are able to guess the Wordle answer get a score.
Wordle 368 Hints and Clues Today: 22 June 2022
Let's take a look at the Wordle 368 hints and clues on Wednesday, 22 June 2022:
The word of the day begins with the letter A.
Wordle 368 answer ends with the letter L.
Apart from the letter A, there is another vowel in the word.
The word of the day on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, is an adjective.
It is used to describe something as bad or unpleasant – Bonus Hint.
These hints should definitely help most of the players guess the word of the day.
Read the hints and clues properly, then start guessing the Wordle 368 answer to get a score.
Wordle 368 Solution Today: Word of the Day for 22 June 2022
Now, it is time for us to reveal the Wordle answer for 22 June 2022. Congratulations to the players who were able to guess the term without reading the solution.
The readers who are still looking for the word of the day do not need to worry. We will tell you the solution now so that you can get a score.
The Wordle 368 answer for Wednesday, 22 June 2022, is AWFUL. Most of us are acquainted with the word and have used it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.