Quordle 149 Answers Today: Know the Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 22 June 2022

Read to know the Quordle 149 words of the day today.
(Photo: quordle.com)
Quordle web-based word game will soon hit its 150th edition. The game has stayed true to its roots by regularly providing terms that are quite tricky. Let's solve the puzzles for Quordle 149 on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Players will need to look at a few hints and clues before solving the words of the day. It is also important to remember that each player has only nine chances to find the words.
Quordle posts new puzzles on the official website, quordle.com, daily so that the players can easily access them. The word game comes up with easy terms rarely, so players might struggle to guess Quordle 149 today.
We are here to help our readers with Quordle hints, clues, and solutions on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Let's start solving Quordle 149 today:
Three words of the day today begin with the letter C and the other word starts with T.
Quordle 149 answers today end with the letters H, E, D, and M.
Most of the words do not have repetitive letters except one.
You can find the use of vowels in all the Quordle 149 words of the day.
Players who are looking for the Quordle answers today can keep reading further. Wordle 149 answers for today, Wednesday, 22 June 2022 are as follows:
Word 1: CONCH
Word 2: CHASE
Word 3: CROWD
Word 4: THRUM
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)