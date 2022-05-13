Wordle 328 Answer Today: Hints, Clues and the Solution for 13 May 2022

Wordle 328 hints, clues and the answer for 13 May 2022.
Wordle 328 answer for today, Friday, 13 May 2022 is an easy one to solve. Wordle word game comes up with new words every day for the players to stay busy. The game also helps players to learn new words and win scores every day. The Wordle word puzzle game has been providing easy terms to the players for the past few weeks so everybody has been able to score points daily. The Wordle 328 puzzle for today, 13 May 2022, is also not very difficult.
The rules of playing Wordle are also extremely simple. A person has to guess one five-letter word within six chances to get the score for the day.
The players who are unable to find the Wordle word of the day within the limited chances lose their score. They need to come back the next day and try to guess another new word.
Let's take a look at a few Wordle 328 hints that can help the players to find the solution today, 13 May 2022:
The Wordle word of the day for Friday, 13 May 2022, has only one vowel.
The word of the day today, Friday, 13 May 2022 begins with the letter T.
Wordle 328 word of the day for Friday, 13 May 2022 ends with the letter Y.
The vowel that is there in the Wordle puzzle today is I.
The players who are still unable to guess the Wordle 328 answer today, Friday, 13 May 2022 do not need to worry. We will help them with the solution so that they can win the score.
