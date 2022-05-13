Wordle 328 Answer Today: Hints, Clues and the Solution for 13 May 2022

Wordle 328 answer for today, Friday, 13 May 2022 is an easy one to solve. Wordle word game comes up with new words every day for the players to stay busy. The game also helps players to learn new words and win scores every day. The Wordle word puzzle game has been providing easy terms to the players for the past few weeks so everybody has been able to score points daily. The Wordle 328 puzzle for today, 13 May 2022, is also not very difficult.