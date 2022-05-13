Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 13 May?

Players can get Garena Free Fire redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Published:

|

Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes at regular intervals for its players. These codes are then used by players to claim rewards and other freebies in the game.

However, all players must remember to check the validity of the redeem codes they are using, as invalid redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here, we have curated a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 13 may 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 13 May

J3ZK Q57Z 2P2P

WEYV GQC3 CT8Q

B3G7 A22T WDR7X

FF7M UY4M E6SC

FV4B XH7J U7I6

FRF8 GB3T JY5H

F8BV U7YC TX8F

FD9A Q1FG H2Y3

FBI8 YT8G VB7N

K2OG IUY5 T7EA

DQC2 VBJ3 IER8

FR6F 5R4C EX4D

FF7V EB1N JRK5

F6OY 9H8I B2V7

FFN3 RM9T KY2L

F76T 5RDF SV8N

7KEL R6K8 M9P9

87FD YSTG AFQV

B1JI 82J7 635E

FUJ9 8NB7 U3YT

DGE4 BNR5 T6KY

OUJ8 N7B6 VC5R

4SEA DQFV Q1B4

FS8D FZ7G HJSE

Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 13 May?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

