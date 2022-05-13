Garena Free Fire: How to Get FF Redeem Codes for 13 May?

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 13 May 2022.
Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes at regular intervals for its players. These codes are then used by players to claim rewards and other freebies in the game.
Players can get Garena Free Fire redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Here, we have curated a list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 13 may 2022.
J3ZK Q57Z 2P2P
WEYV GQC3 CT8Q
B3G7 A22T WDR7X
FF7M UY4M E6SC
FV4B XH7J U7I6
FRF8 GB3T JY5H
F8BV U7YC TX8F
FD9A Q1FG H2Y3
FBI8 YT8G VB7N
K2OG IUY5 T7EA
DQC2 VBJ3 IER8
FR6F 5R4C EX4D
FF7V EB1N JRK5
F6OY 9H8I B2V7
FFN3 RM9T KY2L
F76T 5RDF SV8N
7KEL R6K8 M9P9
87FD YSTG AFQV
B1JI 82J7 635E
FUJ9 8NB7 U3YT
DGE4 BNR5 T6KY
OUJ8 N7B6 VC5R
4SEA DQFV Q1B4
FS8D FZ7G HJSE
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
