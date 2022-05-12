Quordle 108 Words of the Day: Hints, Clues, and Answers for 12 May 2022

Quordle 108 hints, clues and answers for 12 May 2022.
(Photo: quordle.com)
Quordle word puzzle game is back with a new set of words today, i.e., Thursday, 12 May 2022. Quordle word game is popular for its tricky puzzles that usually require a lot of time and thinking. People often find Quordle and Wordle to be similar because their rules are almost the same. However, not all the rules are similar in both the word puzzle games. One thing that's common in the word puzzle games is that they mostly come up with difficult terms.
It is time for the players to solve Quordle 108 words of the day, on Thursday, 12 May 2022.
We provide hints and clues to solve Quordle words daily so that it is easier for the players to find the terms.
Here are a few hints and clues that can help to find Quordle 108 answers for Thursday, 12 May 2022:
Quordle 108 words of the day for 12 May 2022 begin with the letters W, C, H, and Y.
Quordle 108 answers for Thursday, 12 May 2022, has two vowels in all the terms.
Two Quordle 108 words of the day answer for 12 May 2022, end with vowels.
The third and fourth Quordle 108 answers for Thursday, 12 May 2022, end with the letters T and G.
It is time for us to reveal the final Quordle 108 words of the day today, Thursday, 12 May 2022, for the players who are unable to guess the terms.
Here are the Quordle 108 words of the day for 12 May 2022 that the players should know:
Word 1: Waste
Word 2: Crave
Word 3: Haunt
Word 4: Young
We hope to keep helping the players with more Quordle words of the day so that they can keep scoring in the word puzzle.