Wordle 297 Answer Today: Check the Hints, Clues, and Solution for 12 April 2022

Read the Wordle 297 answer for today, 12 April 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
Wordle is a simple web-based word game that has taken the internet by storm. It is a favourite among the millennials as they get to solve new words every day.
It is time for the regular players to solve Wordle 297 answer for Tuesday, 12 April 2022.
Wordle has been coming up with extremely simple terms lately. It has not been difficult for the players to score for the past few days.
Most of us have heard the term so, with the help of a few hints, the players can find the solution for Tuesday.
If you are trying to look for a few hints and clues to solve Wordle 297 solution for 12 April 2022, you are at the right place.
Here are a few hints that the players can use to solve Wordle 297 solution for today, Tuesday, 12 April 2022:
The word of the day contains two vowels.
Wordle 297 answer for Tuesday, 12 April 2022 starts with the letter R.
Wordle word of the day for Tuesday ends with the letter L.
This word is used to define members of a certain "class of people" – Bonus Hint.
SPOILER ALERT: It is time for us to reveal the Wordle 297 answer for Tuesday, 12 April 2022.
The ones who are interested to find out the solution can keep reading to know the final answer for today.
The Wordle 297 answer for today, Tuesday, 12 April 2022 is ROYAL. We are going to help you with the Wordle answer tomorrow as well.
