Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes and Rewards for 12 April

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
How to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 12 April

Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game has come up with new set of redeem codes for its users.

Theses redeem codes are used by the players to claim multiple game rewards and other in-game items, for free. A redeem code is made of up 12 characters which comprises of numbers and capital letters.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com. However, all gamers the must check the validity of the redeem code(s) they are using, as expired codes codes cannot be claimed.

Follow the steps mentioned below to get redeem codes from Garena Free Fire official website.

How to Get Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 12 April?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 12 April

  • F5J4 I85R 7F6Y

  • T2EJ K456 78LI

  • FJH9 8GF7 D6S5

  • FR1F G27E UF76

  • FGHJ 4IAQ HNJ2

  • KI38 E7RF 6TRF

  • XS8G EHJR 5TYO

  • HB8V 76CX 5SR8

  • FEG4 B5N6 KY7I

  • 8BV7 C6X5 SR7F

  • E4G5 HJ6K YIH8

  • V7C6 XS5A TQR4

  • 1E2D F3GE HFIV

  • 87YC HDJR 5O69

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

