Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes and Rewards for 12 April

How to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 12 April
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game has come up with new set of redeem codes for its users.
Theses redeem codes are used by the players to claim multiple game rewards and other in-game items, for free. A redeem code is made of up 12 characters which comprises of numbers and capital letters.
Follow the steps mentioned below to get redeem codes from Garena Free Fire official website.
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
F5J4 I85R 7F6Y
T2EJ K456 78LI
FJH9 8GF7 D6S5
FR1F G27E UF76
FGHJ 4IAQ HNJ2
KI38 E7RF 6TRF
XS8G EHJR 5TYO
HB8V 76CX 5SR8
FEG4 B5N6 KY7I
8BV7 C6X5 SR7F
E4G5 HJ6K YIH8
V7C6 XS5A TQR4
1E2D F3GE HFIV
87YC HDJR 5O69
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)