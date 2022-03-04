Wordle 258 Answer for 4 March 2022: Clues and Hints That Can Help

Wordle 258 word of the day clues are here.
(Photo: The Quint)
Wordle 258 has returned with a word on Friday, 4 March 2022, that is slightly easy to guess and pin down on the Wordle maze, compared to the Wordle word of the day for 3 March 2022.
Wordle has become a huge hit with players all across the world. It is forcing everyone to try out complex guessing-based word puzzles.
People often like to flaunt their Wordle score on Twitter with those green-yellow boxes. This game has become popular among the vast majority for the right reasons.
Wordle word of the day is currently managed by The New York Times and many people find the words tough to guess. In fact, this game is getting trickier each day.
Sometimes people look for hints and clues that can help them figure out the Wordle word of the day.
We will not be giving away the answer but certain hints will definitely make it easier to guess the word.
Wordle word of the day for 4 March 2022 is frequently used as an adverb as well as an adjective in our daily lives.
The word is easy so it should not take much time to figure out the Wordle 258 word of the day.
The Wordle 258 hints for 4 March 2022 are as follows:
The word comprises three vowels.
The word for today is frequently used as an adjective.
The word starts with the alphabet A.
The word ends with the alphabet D.
There are two similar vowels in the word.
The word is often used as a synonym to progression - Biggest clue.
Make your brain work a little harder after going through these hints and you will hopefully figure out the Wordle word of the day for 4 March 2022.