Wordle 1066 Word of the Day for 20 May 2024: Hints, Clues, and Final Answer Here

Wordle 1066 answer for today, Monday, 20 May 2024, is mentioned here.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/The Quint)
Wordle 1066 word of the day for today, Monday, 20 May 2024, is updated on the New York Times website - nytimes.com. Gear up to solve the word and increase your scores in the game. You can maintain your score streak by guessing the right word. It is important to read the rules of the puzzle game before you start playing it. They are simple and easy to remember so most people prefer this game over other online word puzzles.
Wordle 1066 word of the day for Monday, 20 May, is very simple. It is one of the most common English words that we use daily. You will not need much time to solve the puzzle, however, it's better to check the hints. One should not take any risk in the game because of limited chances.
As per the rules of the game, one has to solve a five-letter English term within six chances. The puzzles are sometimes very tricky and the chances seem less. You have to stay alert while solving the terms.
You can look at the answers if you find the puzzles too tricky. However, we are sure you can solve the word for today on your own because it is very simple. We will help you out.
Wordle 1066 hints and clues for today, Monday, 20 May 2024, are mentioned below for readers:
The word of the day starts with N.
The second and fourth alphabets in the word of the day are vowels.
One of the vowels is E.
All the five letters in the term are different.
Are you ready to know the final answer now? We have stated the possible hints and clues that will come in handy while solving the puzzle. You can stop reading ahead if you are still finding the term.
Wordle 1066 answer for today, Monday, 20 May, is stated here for all interested readers:
NICER
Follow this space for more hints to solve the words daily. We will assist you so you can maintain the streak.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)