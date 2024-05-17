Wordle 1064 Answer on 18 May 2024: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day

Wordle 1064 Answer on 18 May 2024.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Wordle 1064 Answer on 18 May 2024: The daily word puzzle Wordle has been updated to a new level on Saturday, 18 May 2024. To guess the answer of Wordle 1064, players may require our hints and clues. Wordle answer today could be a difficult term to guess. Therefore, our online tips may help you in maintaining the winning streak. All those users who are playing Wordle for the first time must be aware about the rules of the game. They have to predict the answer in just 6 attempts, failing to do so will lead to a zero score.
Wordle game was developed by Josh Wardle for his partner to narrow down the 12,000 five-letter words in the English language to only 2,500. This allowed him to compile the database of answers. It was also helpful since his name plays on the term 'word'. New York Times paid seven figures to the developer to buy the Wordle game.
Follow below hints and clues to guess the Wordle 1064 answer for Saturday, 18 May 2024.
The answer starts with the letter 'B'.
The answer ends with the letter 'Y'.
There is one vowel in today's Wordle answer.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle 1064 answer.
The answer is related to the terms 'salty' and 'brackish'.
The term is an adjective.
Wordle is played by millions of users worldwide and the game is addictive. It was developed by Josh Wardle, and is now owned by The New York Times. If you are someone who enjoys word puzzles, Wordle is the best game for you!
If you failed to guess the answer of Wordle 1064 level, you do not need to worry about losing the winning streak, because we will reveal the solution to you.
The answer of Wordle 1064 on Saturday, 18 May 2024 is:
BRINY
Check this space regularly for daily Wordle Answers!!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)