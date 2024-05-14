Wordle 1061 Answer: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day on 15 May 2024

Wordle 1061 hints, clues and the answer for 15 May 2024
(Photo: The Quint)
Wordle 1061 Answer: Wordle has been updated to a new challenging level on 15 May 2024. In order to continue their winning streak, players must complete this level in 6 attempts. The Wordle solution for Wednesday can be a little challenging but with the help of our online hints and clues, you won't only guess the answer but also earn a daily score.
Players are required to know the rules before beginning to play this game. Wordle is the ideal game for you, if you enjoy solving challenging puzzles. Josh Wardle, the game's inventor, was paid seven figures by The New York Times in 2022 to get the rights of the game.
In order to help his partner narrow down the 12,000 five-letter words in the English language to only 2,500, Wardle famously designed the game for her. This allowed her to compile the database of answers. It was also helpful since his name plays on the term "word."
Every day a new level is available for users during the mid-night on the New York Times website or wordlegame.org. To solve the Wordle 1061 level for Wednesday, 15 May 2024, users must go through our online hints and clues listed below because the answer is not an easy term to guess.
Follow below hints and clues to guess the answer of Wordle 1061 level on Wednesday, 15 May 2024.
The answer starts with the letter P.
The answer ends with the letter H.
There is one vowel in today's Wordle answer.
There is no repeated letter.
The synonyms for today's word of the day are 'compress' and 'nip'.
The word is a noun and a verb.
Do not read ahead, if you wish to solve today's Wordle level on your own.
Players who failed to guess the today's Wordle answer within the 6 attempts must not feel disappointed because we will reveal the solution to them. The answer of Wordle 1061 on Wednesday, 15 May 2024 is:
PINCH
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)